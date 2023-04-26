.

Tommy Emmanuel And Billy Strings Join Forces For New Song

04-26-2023

(SRO) Tommy Emmanuel has today (April 24) rolled out "Doc's Guitar/Black Mountain Rag Featuring Billy Strings" along with a video with Grammy-winning artist Billy Strings-filmed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart at TuneSmith Studios outside of Nashville as the song was being recorded.

With an intoxicating blend of precision and passion, both guitarists light up this two-song bluegrass medley honoring their hero, bluegrass legend Doc Watson (who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this past March 3). The track kicks off TOMMY's full-length collaborations album ACCOMPLICE TWO, the follow-up to his Accomplice One album (2018), out this Friday, April 28 via CGP Sounds.

"Doc's Guitar/Black Mountain Rag Featuring Billy Strings" starts with Doc's own song "Doc's Guitar" and segues into the "Black Mountain Rag," an old fiddle tune that was Doc's signature song. Strings is the Michigan-born guitarist who won the 2021 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for his release Home. Like TOMMY, Billy honors his roots while also expanding always as a musician. His energy combined with TOMMY's is what drives the track.

