Tommy Emmanuel, Little Feat and Sam Bush Share 'Cajun Girl' Video

(SRO) Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist Tommy Emmanuel has today (April 6) released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic "Cajun Girl," featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush.

The song arrives digitally tomorrow (April 7) as the second single from EMMANUEL's much-anticipated full-length collaborations album ACCOMPLICE TWO (see the track listing below), due out April 28 via CGP Sounds as the follow-up to his Accomplice One album (2018).



The "Cajun Girl" video was filmed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart Productions as it was being recorded at Ocean Way Studio B in Nashville,.

Tommy had this to say, "I have been a fan of Little Feat since I first heard them back in the 70's. They are a powerful band with great songs and tight, funky arrangements. I'm so honored to be on this track with these legends, to play with them, sing with them, and to find a common love of good music that brings the best out in all of us. I am also thrilled that Sam Bush came and played a great fiddle part which makes this track unique and shows his love for Little Feat too! The youngest member of the band, Scott Sharrard, is doing such brilliant work on slide guitar that I had to feature him on the last solo of the track. Lowell George would be smiling down at him, playing his ass off! Lend "Cajun Girl" your ears and your heart, and you'll smile from my crazy intro to Scotts' mojo-dripping finishing touches of the song. ENJOY!"

Little Feat's Bill Payne added, "Great thanks to Tommy Emmanuel for bringing new life to Little Feat's "Cajun Girl." To be in his orbit is always fun and relaxed. He is the consummate musician and a warm and open host. Looking at the array of artists on Accomplice 2, many of whom the band know, gives us a tangible joy to be in Tommy's extended family. We're pleased to say he is part of Little Feat's family, too. Tommy Emmanuel is one of the finest musicians in the world. He lives and breathes music. What else could one want? "Cajun Girl" also has an extra layer of brilliance added to it from our dear friend Sam Bush. Sometimes you just have to say, life is good!"



Track details for "Cajun Girl" featuring Little Feat & Sam Bush:

Written by Bill Payne and Martin F. Kibbee for Feat Publishing (ASCAP)

Recorded at Ocean Way Studio B in Nashville, TN

Rory Rositas - engineer

Bill Payne - piano and lead vocals

Kenny Gradney - bass

Fred Tackett - mandolin and backing vocals

Scott Sharrard - guitar and backing vocals

Tony Leone - drums and backing vocals

Sam Bush - fiddle and backing vocals

Tommy Emmanuel - guitar and backing vocals

