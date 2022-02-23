Tool Extend 'Opiate' For 30th Anniversary

Promos for the release versions

(Speakeasy) Tool have announced that they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their first commercially-available release, "Opiate," with a re-imagined and extended version of the EP's title track and an accompanying short film.

"Opiate2" will be available via DSPs on March 1, with the Blu-ray only visual companion available on March 18. Visual artist Dominic Hailstone ("Alien: Covenant", "The Eel") worked with Jones on the 10-plus minute film, which is the band's first new video in 15 years.

The clip continues Tool's knack for merging the aural and visual worlds, creating an all-encompassing experience for the listener that has been a hallmark of the outfit since their inception. Hailstone and Jones also collaborated on the filmed pieces featured on the current Fear Inoculum tour.

The physical release features a Blu-ray housed in a 46-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from special guests. "Opiate2" pre-orders are available here.

