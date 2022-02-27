.

Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum

Michael Angulia | 02-26-2022

Tool Package promo
Package promo

Tool have announced a special vinyl release of their latest album, "Fear Inoculum", which will feature the album spread over 5 LPs and paired with new, extensive artwork.

RCA will be releasing the special package on April 8th that was reconceptualized by Adam Jones with each of the 180g vinyl discs emblazoned with a unique etching and accompanied by an elaborate pictorial booklet including never-before-seen artwork.

The limited-edition set, which also features a new cover, is housed in a hard shell box. Pre-order is available here (ad). See the tracklisting below:

Fear Inoculum Ultra Deluxe vinyl tracklisting:


Disc 1:"Fear Inoculum" and "Pneuma"
Disc 2: "Invincible"
Disc 3: "Legion Inoculant" and "Descending"
Disc 4: "Culling Voices" "Chocolate Chip Trip"
Disc 5: "7empest" and "Mockingbeat"

Tool Extend 'Opiate' For 30th Anniversary

