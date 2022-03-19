.

Tool Share Excerpt From 'Opiate2' Short Film

Keavin Wiggins | 03-19-2022

Tool have shared a 3-minute preview of their "Opiate2" short film, which was just released on Blu-Ray as part of their special 30th anniversary reissue.

The acclaimed band released the special Blu-Ray on Friday (March 18th) featuring the short film for the special reimaged and extended update to their 1992 single "Opiate".

Visual artist Dominic Hailstone ("Alien: Covenant", "The Eel") worked with Adam Jones on the 10-plus minute film, which is the band's first new video in 15 years.

The physical release features a Blu-ray housed in a 46-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from special guests. Watch the preview video below:

