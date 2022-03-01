.

Tool Streaming 'Opiate2' Online

Michael Angulia | 03-01-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tool Promo
Promo

Tool's re-imagined and extended version of their 1992 single "Opiate," now dubbed "Opiate2," is streaming now via the various digital music and streaming services.

The Blu-ray only visual companion will follow on March 18th. Visual artist Dominic Hailstone ("Alien: Covenant", "The Eel") worked with Jones on the 10-plus minute film, which is the band's first new video in 15 years.

The clip continues Tool's knack for merging the aural and visual worlds, creating an all-encompassing experience for the listener that has been a hallmark of the outfit since their inception. Hailstone and Jones also collaborated on the filmed pieces featured on the current Fear Inoculum tour.

The physical release features a Blu-ray housed in a 46-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from special guests.

Stream "Opiate2" below or select streaming services here.

Related Stories
Tool Streaming 'Opiate2' Online

Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum

Tool Extend 'Opiate' For 30th Anniversary

WHOKILLEDXIX Share New Track DATAMOSHBLOODDROP

Tool's 'Forty Six & 2' Gets Classical Makeover

News > Tool

advertisement
Day In Rock

Halestorm Recruit Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots For Spring Dates- Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament- Greta Van Fleet- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more

Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more

Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more

advertisement
Reviews

Scorpions  Rock Believer

Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival

The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss

Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ

Live: Allman Family Revival