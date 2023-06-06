Tool Announce North American Tour

(Speakeasy) Tool return to the road this fall, expanding on their recently announced festival appearances (Power Trip, Aftershock and Louder Than Life) with an additional six weeks of performances, including the band's first Canadian dates since 2019.
The tour announcement follows Tool's debut live performances of 2023, headlining both Welcome to Rockville and the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in recent weeks.
Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 am local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, Tool Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members on June 8 at 10 am local time.
A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to Tool Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9.
09/22 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/03 Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center
10/06 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/08 Indio, CA @ Power Trip
10/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/12 Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
10/14 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
10/15 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
10/17 Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
10/19 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/20 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/22 Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena
10/23 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/25 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/27 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/29 Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center
10/31 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/03 Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena
11/04 Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
11/06 Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
11/07 Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
11/10 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/13 Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
11/15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
11/20 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/21 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
