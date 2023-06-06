Tool Announce North American Tour

(Speakeasy) Tool return to the road this fall, expanding on their recently announced festival appearances (Power Trip, Aftershock and Louder Than Life) with an additional six weeks of performances, including the band's first Canadian dates since 2019.

The tour announcement follows Tool's debut live performances of 2023, headlining both Welcome to Rockville and the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in recent weeks.

Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 am local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, Tool Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members on June 8 at 10 am local time.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to Tool Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9.

09/22 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/03 Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center

10/06 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/08 Indio, CA @ Power Trip

10/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/12 Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

10/14 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

10/15 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

10/17 Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

10/19 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/20 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/22 Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena

10/23 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/25 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/27 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/29 Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center

10/31 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/03 Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena

11/04 Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

11/06 Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

11/07 Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11/10 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/13 Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

11/15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

11/20 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/21 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

