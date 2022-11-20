.

ZZ Top, Bryan Adams and Tyler Childers Lead Stagecoach's Palomino Stage Lineup

Michael Angulia | 11-20-2022

Stagecoach

ZZ Top, Bryan Adams and Tyler Childers will lead the performance lineup for the Palomino Stage at next year's installment of the Stagecoach Festival.

The festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary next year and will be returning to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Ca on April 28th, 29th and 30th, 2023.

Organizers revealed the lineup for the Palomino Stage. Friday, April 28: ZZ Top, Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Kershaw, Ian Munsick, American Aquarium, Flamin' Groovies, The Last Bandoleros, and Bella White.

Saturday, April 29: Bryan Adams, Marty Stuart, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Nikki Lane, Keb' Mo', Jaime Wyatt, Tre Burt and Logan Ledger.

Sunday, April 30: Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Ryan Bingham, Valerie June, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, and Nick Shoulders.

