Trev Lukather Delivers 'The Sound' Video

(Chipster) Trev Lukather has released a music video for his new song 'The Sound', which is the first official single released off of forthcoming debut solo album. 'The Sound' is a retro, modern 80s arena anthem with a strong message behind it.
Lukather about the song: "The Sound is about hope of unity during a brutal time of division. We are so lost in our phones and ourselves. Lack of communication. War. Loss of freedom. Loss of human rights. Racism. Political meltdowns. Misinformation. Deadly earthquakes. We are derailing literally and figuratively. I wanted to send a message of how we are all on this floating speck in the universe together trying to find the meaning of why we are here. The reality is, no one is better than anyone else. We are on the same level. If that was more clear to everyone, we wouldn't have so much hate in our hearts. If we knew how small we are, it would be liberating, not debilitating."
Lukather on the inspiration behind the music video: "I was in an Uber and my driver was a young woman from Iran. She was telling me about all of the struggles the people, especially what the women were going through over there. I couldn't even wrap my head around it. She reached out again on social media begging me to raise awareness because I had a following. I thought to myself, what can I do? I'm just a musician from LA. A post is not going to make a difference but maybe a song with a visual explanation will. At the same time, we have all of the things listed above with what the song is about. The video also shows the message of unity as well. Heroic acts of people putting their life on the line to pull people out of rubble. It strikes a nerve. It hits home. To be honest, I've never been more proud of anything that I've done."
