Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience Coming To Theaters

Film poster

(Scoop Marketing) Trafalgar Releasing have announced that they are brining the "Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience" to movie theaters worldwide on May 19, 2022, with encore screenings in select locations on May 22.

This epic cinema event will feature an extended cut of the Grammy Award-winning duo's 2021 livestream performance celebrating the release of their latest album, Scaled And Icy, with audio and video remastered for the big screen. The exclusive cinema event will include more than 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage.



Public ticketing for "Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience" begins on Friday, April 15, with a fan presale the day before. Visit www.TwentyOnePilots.Film for ticketing and the most up-to-date information about participating theaters.



Starring Twenty One Pilots' singer/guitarist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, "Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience" delivers a psychedelic reimagined take on live theater and performance on a massive scale. This intense and dazzling concert event immerses viewers deep into the eclectic catalog and imagination of one of the most creative acts in music as they unveiled their first new album in three years, Scaled And Icy. The product of long-distance virtual sessions which found the duo processing their upended routines along with the prevailing emotions of 2020 - anxiety, loneliness, boredom, and doubt - the album is a collection of songs that push forward through setbacks and focus on possibilities worth remembering. Scaled And Icy debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top "Rock Albums" and "Alternative Albums" charts, while charting at No. 3 on the "Billboard 200," marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021. In May 2021, Twenty One Pilots broadcast a one-time-only livestream concert enjoyed by fans from more than 200 countries.



"Over the past ten years, Twenty One Pilots has developed into one of the most popular alternative music forces in the world," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. "We are delighted to share this incredibly creative performance on the big screen in cinemas worldwide for a collective fan experience."

