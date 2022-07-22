Twenty One Pilots Share 'Stranger Things Heathens' Live Video

Tour poster

(Elektra) Twenty One Pilots have shared a special live version of their RIAA Diamond certified hit "Heathens," inspired by the opportunity to reimagine the song within the fitting world of Netflix's original hit series Stranger Things.

Filmed on the last stop of their European festival run at Romania's Electric Castle festival, "Stranger Things // Heathens" (Live from Romania) arrives as an official performance video capturing the surprise live moment from the festival ground's historic Banffy Castle.

The video arrives as the band prepares to launch their "The Icy Tour 2022," which will see the band headlining arenas across North America this summer. The coast-to-coast 23-city outing will kick off on August 18th in St. Paul, MN. Watch the video and see the dates below:

Aug 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Aug 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Aug 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug 24 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Aug 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Aug 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep 03 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sep 04 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sep 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sep 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sep 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sep 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sep 14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Sep 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sep 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sep 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sep 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

