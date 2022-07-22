Twenty One Pilots Share 'Stranger Things Heathens' Live Video

(Elektra) Twenty One Pilots have shared a special live version of their RIAA Diamond certified hit "Heathens," inspired by the opportunity to reimagine the song within the fitting world of Netflix's original hit series Stranger Things.
Filmed on the last stop of their European festival run at Romania's Electric Castle festival, "Stranger Things // Heathens" (Live from Romania) arrives as an official performance video capturing the surprise live moment from the festival ground's historic Banffy Castle.
The video arrives as the band prepares to launch their "The Icy Tour 2022," which will see the band headlining arenas across North America this summer. The coast-to-coast 23-city outing will kick off on August 18th in St. Paul, MN. Watch the video and see the dates below:
Aug 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Aug 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Aug 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Aug 24 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Aug 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Aug 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sep 03 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sep 04 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sep 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sep 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sep 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sep 14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Sep 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sep 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sep 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sep 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
