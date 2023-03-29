Underoath Dismiss Guitarist James Smith After 20 Years With Band

Social media capture

Underoath guitarist James Smith took to social media to break the news to fans that he was informed that he was no longer part of the band, after being with the group for two decades.

He wrote via Instagram, "After 20 years of music and friendship, I was informed that I'm no longer a member of Underoath. This saddens me to say, but unfortunately is where we have ended up.

"I appreciate everyone who, at any moment in their lives, have felt inspired, accepted, comforted, and energized by the music we created and the shows we performed together.

"It has been my honor and privilege to be a part of your lives in that way though we may have never met or shared our stories face to face. Your dedicated, grace, and love for this band have allowed us to exist this long.

"The memories I have from this ride are more than anyone could ever expect in a lifetime, and I genuinely thank you all for being a part of it."

Underoath have yet to make an announcement about James departure, or his replacement. They are currently on the road for The Blind Obedience Tour with Periphery and Loathe. See the remaining dates below:

03/29/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ The El Rey Theatre*

03/31/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom*

04/01/23 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*

04/02/23 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*

05/27/23 - Hatfield, EN @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/28/23 - Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

07/15/23 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

*Blind Obedience Tour with Periphery and Loathe

