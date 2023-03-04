Underoath Let Go With New Song As They Launch Spring Tour

Underoath have released a brand new single, "Let Go", as they kicked off their North American headline tour with a sold out show at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD on Friday (March 3rd).
The band said of the new track, "This is actually the first song we completed after recording Voyeurist. It took a few different forms but we got it to a place where we knew this is what it should be.
"It's about letting go of whatever trauma or demons that might be holding you back. As hard as it is to make those decisions sometimes, I feel like we can never grow without stepping out of those toxic environments."
The track was released on the band's brand new deal with MNRK Heavy. "Rarely does the opportunity present itself to partner with a band as amazing as Underoath," said, Scott Givens, SVP of MNRK Music Group. "When that opportunity was presented, we seized it immediately, and speaking for the entire company; we are truly honored they gave us a chance to work with them on their upcoming recordings. The band has had a remarkable career, and all of us at the MRNK Music Group can't wait to accompany them on their next phase of it."
The group added, "Choosing who we partner with in releasing our music is always a huge decision. The team at MNRK simply rules, understands our vision, and is passionate about the music. We couldn't be more excited and ready to work with the MNRK team to release some of our favorite work to date."
The Blind Obedience Tour with Periphery and Loathe continues tonight in Stroudsburg, PA and concludes on April 2 in Nashville, plus festivals at the Slam Dunk Festival and Inkcarceration Festival.
Tour Dates:
03/03/23 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore* (SOLD OUT)
03/04/23 - Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater*
03/05/23 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount*
03/07/23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room*
03/08/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian*
03/10/23 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt*
03/11/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club*
03/13/23 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe*
03/14/23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*
03/15/23 - Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown Theater*
03/17/23 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotilion*
03/18/23 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater* (SOLD OUT)
03/20/23 - Boise, ID @ Revolution*
03/21/23 - Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom*
03/23/23 - Wheatland, CA @ The Hard Rock Casino*
03/24/23 - Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues* (SOLD OUT)
03/25/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*
03/26/23 - San Diego, CA @ Soma*
03/27/23 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theater*
03/29/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ The El Rey Theatre*
03/31/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom*
04/01/23 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*
04/02/23 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*
05/27/23 - Hatfield, EN @ Slam Dunk Festival
05/28/23 - Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
07/15/23 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival
*Blind Obedience Tour with Periphery and Loathe
