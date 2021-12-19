Urge Overkill Premiere New Song 'How Sweet The Light'

Album cover art

Urge Overkill have released their brand new single "How Sweet The Light". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Qui", which is set to hit store son January 28, 2022.

"Qui" marks the iconic band's first new album in over a decade. "How Sweet The Light" follows their release of a cover of the George Michael classic "Freedom".

Nash Kato spoke to us last month about why they decided to cover that classic track. He shared, "The King & l were wrapping up a rather odd (albeit pleasant) acoustic 'DynamicDuo' tour through EuroTown and enduring our rather fortunate exodus from Moscow. Naturally, our TM/chauffeur was tuned into some crazy station (and anything goes on Radio Free Europe?) whence we heard 'Freedom!'

"It sounded vaguely familiar, but instantly catchy? After returning home, we eventually found it online (the word 'freedom' our only clue) & we're flabbergasted to discover it was indeed penned by George Michael?!

"We demoed the tune, then somehow shelved it, as we began writing what would become 'Oui. Upon receiving the dreadful news of his premature departure in 2016, we felt compelled to include that track on the album.

"We as UO are proud to represent a true music legend with this inaugural offering, from a record we've dedicated to another rock legend, Bobby Vee (who also passed later that year) in whose studio we recorded 'Freedom!'" Check out "Freedom" here and stream "How Sweet The Light" below:

