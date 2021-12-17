Van Halen And KISS Top The 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards

(hennemusic) Van Halen and KISS took home top honors in the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily music news site announced Friday. The 12th annual event saw Van Halen named hennemusic Rock News Artist Of The Year, while KISS delivered the hennemusic Rock News Story Of The Year.
Van Halen and KISS were the most read-about artists in each category, whose winners are chosen by music fans: total page views determine the Rock News Story Of The Year, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
The Top 10 in both categories were counted down over the past two weeks, in the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10. "In the first year since Eddie Van Halen's passing, Van Halen continues to be a top interest amongst rock fans," explains Publisher Bruce Henne. "Between tributes, the discovery of a lost 1981 video, David Lee Roth's pending retirement and the debut of Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH, the group has maintained a profile this year ... while the launch of an official live bootleg series earned KISS their first hennemusic Rock News Award since 2015.
Previous hennemusic Rock News Awards honorees include Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, and AC/DC, among others. Read more here.
