Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth

Hall & Oates star Daryl Hall revealed in a new interview that he was asked to join Van Halen following the departure of original frontman David Lee Roth after their 1984 tour.
Hall made the comments during an appearance on Q104.3's Out Of The Box With Jonathan Clarke. He said, "I knew those guys really well. We actually shared some people; crew and things like that.
"Eddie came to a show with (his wife at the time) Valerie (Bertinelli), and David had just left the band. Eddie said, 'Do you wanna join Van Halen, man?'
"He was half joking, but I think he was serious. I really do believe he was serious, and I took it seriously. I went, 'Meh, I think not. I think I've got my own sh*t going on.'" Check out the full interview below:
