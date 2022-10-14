Van Halen's David Lee Roth Streams New Version Of 'You Really Got Me'

You Really Got Me single art

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is streaming a new "studio live" version of the 1964 Kinks classic, "You Really Got Me." Roth originally recorded the tune with Van Halen and it became the lead single from their 1978 self-titled debut album.

The 2022 take of the song was captured during a session at Hollywood's Henson Recording Studio this past May that saw Roth record 14 tracks in 2 hours with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

"You Really Got Me" follows recently-shared versions by Roth of "Panama", "Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love" and "Dance The Night Away" from the same session.

Stream the song here.

