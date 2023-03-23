.

Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup

Michael Angulia | 03-23-2023

Van Halen Video still
Video still

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony says he has been recording with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X and Aerosmith's touring drummer John Douglas for a possible new project.

Anthony made the comments during an appearance on the SiriusXM program Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk on Wednesday (March 22nd), where he was on to promote his appearance at the upcoming Save The Heartbeat benefit event at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, CA this Saturday, March 25th.

He was asked if he has made any plans for a new project once Sammy Hagar retires from performing with The Circle and that was when he broke the news about the possible new project.

"Well, I wasn't going to mention anything about it, but there is a little side project thing that I've kind of been speaking to some people, and might be doing a couple of things with," he responded..

"I don't wanna get ahead of myself and mention too much, but it might involve Phil X and John Douglas.... I've known J.D. for many years, since he's worked with Van Halen... What a great guy.

"And we do have a singer. I don't wanna mention any names, but a really, really cool singer. And we're recording just for fun right now, some stuff. That's all I can say."

