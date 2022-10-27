Venues Deliver 'Cravings' Video

German rockers Venues have released a music video for their brand new single "Cravings", which if the follow-up to their previous track "Reflections".

Vocalist Lela had this to say about the new song, "'Cravings' was written about breaking free from addiction. It doesn't matter whether it's about drugs, material things, or people.

"To free yourself from what can only drive you into the abyss is not easy, as addiction often wears a radiant veil that shuts one's eyes to reality. Daring to take this step and saying goodbye is exhausting and very brave.

"Writing 'Cravings' gave me courage, and I hope it does the same for others, or at least inspires them to be very honest with themselves."

The new track comes after the release of "Reflections." Watch the video below:

