The Pretenders Announce Rare Intimate US Tour

Tour poster

(BHM) The Pretenders have announced a very special US headline tour, set to visit a series of intimate venues across the country beginning August 16 at New York City's Bowery Ballroom and then continuing into early October. Limited tickets for all nine dates go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am (local).



The atypical headline run heralds the eagerly awaited arrival of the Pretenders' forthcoming new studio album, Relentless, arriving via Rhino Records on Friday, September 15.



Produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at the famed Battery Studios in Willesden, Northwest London, Relentless marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration by founder Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne following 2020's acclaimed Hate For Sale. The album - which marks the band's return to Warner Music Group after more than two decades having first been signed to Sire Records in America by the legendary Seymour Stein - includes such recently released singles as "Let The Sun Come In" and the beautiful closing track, "I Think About You Daily," the latter featuring composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile), who provides the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the recording. Hailed by Stereogum as a "grand...regretful ballad," "I Think About You Daily" is joined by a deeply moving official video, streaming now on YouTube.

THE PRETENDERS - TOUR 2023



AUGUST

11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *

16 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park at North Shore *

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park *

24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *

26 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room

29 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

31 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis



SEPTEMBER

3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre *

5 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium *



OCTOBER

1 - Dana Point, CA - OHANA Festival †

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

4 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's (Outdoor)

6 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club



* w/ Guns N' Roses

† Festival Appearance

