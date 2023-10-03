Morgan Evans Shares Recap of Blockbuster Australian Tour

(WMN) Australia native Morgan Evans returned to his home country recently for his Life Upside Down Tour, selling out venues in Melbourne, Newcastle, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and two shows at the famous Sydney Opera House.

The Platinum-selling singer/songwriter was the 7th ever country artist to play at the historic venue in Sydney, which added to his 21,000 tickets sold across the tour.

While down under, Evans was surprised with a plaque for one million ARIA certified single sales in Australia. His singles such as his No.1 debut "Kiss Somebody" and latest viral hit "Over For You" contributed, as well as his most recent EP, Life Upside Down. He shared a recap video via Instagram.

Evans will continue the Life Upside Down Tour in the states, kicking off this Thursday (10.5).

