.

Venues Reveal 'Unspoken Words' Video

02-02-2024
Venues have released a music video for their brand new single "Unspoken Words." The new track follows their album Solace and previous singles "Oblivion," "Reflections,"' "Cravings," "Haunted House," and "Radiate Me."

Vocalist Lela had this to say about the track: "Sometimes, the best choice in leaving a toxic situation is to walk away without needing closure. Strength comes from recognizing the need for a healthier distance, even if you don't say everything that's on your mind.

"Unspoken words can be the loudest expression of self-preservation.. even if you didn't get every answer you thought you needed." Watch the video below:

