Video Premiere: The Claudettes' 'I'm Bad At This'

We pleased to premiere The Claudettes' brand new music video for their song "I'm Bad At This", which follows the Chicago jazzy-punk-blues cabaret band's late 2022 album, "The Claudettes Go Out!". ,
Johnny Iguana (piano player and songwriter) had this to say about the inspiration for the track and video, "I had heard the word 'footsie' on NPR radio, and started thinking about awkward attempts at flirting.
"In fact, it was the show Marketplace and they were referring to the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE, which they pronounce "footsie"), but that didn't interfere with my conceiving this song about trying to play footsie and trying to make smoldering eye contact and to 'give off a vibe,' but failing miserably.
"I found some fantastic silent-film footage of courting and flirting (some successful, some horribly awkward), and combined it with live-in-studio performance video of us playing the song--as well as some under-the-table footsie clips.
"I laughed with delight making this video, and I think the song has a vivid Golden Age of Pop feel. With the guitar and percussion in the verses, we gave it a real gallop, like some country-flavored pop a la Lee Hazlewood. And, as always, I love Berit's vocal in this--silky but so strong." Check out the video below:
Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more
Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters- Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs
Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025- Dave Grohl Comic- Sammy Hagar Follows Gut Not Money- Rolling Stones Classic Gets Country Makeover- more
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Robbie Bachman Dead At 69- David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show- more
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Video Premiere: The Claudettes' 'I'm Bad At This'
Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS
Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series
Tempt Cover Queen Classic 'We Will Rock You'
Suicide Silence Share 'Alter of Self' Video
Saxon Share The Sensational Alex Harvey Band Cover
Zounds' Steve Lake and Mia Dean Deliver 'Spell' Video
The Zach Waters Band Share 'Right Back At It' Lyric Video