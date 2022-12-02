Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion Shows

Social media capture

Late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott's estate issued a statement on social media to share their reaction to the reunion/tribute performances from the surviving members of the band.

Original members, frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, are kicking off the reunion performances today (December 2nd) at the at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico and have scheduled appearances across the world including a run of North American dates next year with Metallica.

They have recruited Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante to perform in the place of Vinnie Paul, and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde to handle the parts of late guitarist "Dimeback" Darrell Abbott.

Vinnie Paul's Estate shared the following statement on Wednesday (November 30th):

"There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie and Dime. However, there is no better way to celebrate and honor Vinnie and Dime's legacy, than to bring the music of Pantera directly to the fans.

"We are honored that Charlie and Zakk, their very close friends and musical brothers, will share the stage with Philip and Rex, to unleash the power of PAN"TERA live around the world."

Related Stories

Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows

Pantera Add Several Dates To Reunion Tour

Pantera, Judas Priest, and Rainbow Stars Launch Elegant Weapons

Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups

Pantera Music and Merch

News > Pantera