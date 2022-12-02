Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion Shows

Late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott's estate issued a statement on social media to share their reaction to the reunion/tribute performances from the surviving members of the band.
Original members, frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, are kicking off the reunion performances today (December 2nd) at the at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico and have scheduled appearances across the world including a run of North American dates next year with Metallica.
They have recruited Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante to perform in the place of Vinnie Paul, and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde to handle the parts of late guitarist "Dimeback" Darrell Abbott.
Vinnie Paul's Estate shared the following statement on Wednesday (November 30th):
"There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie and Dime. However, there is no better way to celebrate and honor Vinnie and Dime's legacy, than to bring the music of Pantera directly to the fans.
"We are honored that Charlie and Zakk, their very close friends and musical brothers, will share the stage with Philip and Rex, to unleash the power of PAN"TERA live around the world."
Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows
Pantera Add Several Dates To Reunion Tour
Pantera, Judas Priest, and Rainbow Stars Launch Elegant Weapons
Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups
Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more
Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79- Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour Album GRRR Live! Coming- more
Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts- Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival- Crobot Robbed- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion Shows
Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose
Fleetwood Mac Stars Pay Tribute To Christine McVie
Judas Priest Honored For 50 Million Albums Sold
Rolling Stones 60th Anniversary Being Marked By The Royal Mint
Black Star Riders Premiere 'Riding Out The Storm' Video
Transatlantic Announce Final Flight Package With 'Owl Howl' Video
Brett Young Revisits 'You Ain't Here To Kiss Me'