Vio-Lence Recruit Ira Black For Upcoming Tour Dates

(IMM) Vio-Lence have announced that they have recruited Ira Black (BulletBoys, Metal Church, I Am Morbid) to fill in for guitarist Phil Demmel for upcoming tour dates including their South American run and winter European tour, kicking off at the Brutal Assault Festival on August 9th in the Czech Republic.
Black who grew up in the Bay Area and played with thrash bands Vicious Rumors, Heathen, and Metal Church got the Vio-Lence call by Phil in early 2022.
"Vio-Lence is a legendary Bay Area thrash band and I've known them for many years. I've had a great time learning Phil's parts, rehearsals are going great, these guys are the real deal! I'm looking forward to slaying it for the Vio-Lence fans around the world. See you out there," says Black.
"Vio-Lence is a state of mind more than it is a band. It's an attitude that never asks for forgiveness or to be accepted. Many musicians have represented those principles on stage as Vio-Lence and today is no different. We would like to announce that in place of the Great Philip Demmel we will be joined by a man who has shared the stage with musical legends. Today Vio-Lence is announcing that another attitude will be joining us. We would like all the Vio-Lence lovers and haters to welcome Ira Black who will be joining us on our upcoming performances," Killian says.
Vio-Lence Tour Dates 2022:
Aug 9th Brutal Assault Festival, Jaromer, CZ
Aug 13th Alcatraz Metal Festival, Kortrijk, BE
Aug 14th Bloodstock Open Air, Walton-On-Trent, UK (w/Phil Demmel)
Sept 1st Blummer House, Coquimbo, CL
Sept 2nd Attack in Santiago, Teatro Cariola, CL
Sept 3rd Setembro Negro Festival, São Paulo, BZ
Nov 23rd Fluor Amersfoort, NL
Nov 24th Kulturpalast Hamburg, DE
Nov 25th MS Connexion Complex, Mannheim, DE
Nov 26th Masters of Rock, Zlin, CZ
Nov 27th Barba Negra Budapest, HU
Nov 28th Airport Eventhall Regensburg, DE
Nov 29th LKA Longhorn Stuttgart, DE
Nov 30th Alte Kaserne Zurich, CZ
Nov 31st La Madeleine Brussels, BEL
Dec 2nd Turock Essen, DE
Dec 3rd Voxhall Aarhus, DK
Dec 4th Slaktkyrkan Stockholm, SE
Dec 5th Tradgarn Gothenburg, SE
