VIO-LENCE Announce 2023 Touring Lineup

(Earsplit) VIO-LENCE is gearing up for a series of live shows in 2023 that will include the band's new touring lineup. That lineup features Sean Killian on vocals, Christian Olde Wolbers on bass, Miles Dimitri Baker (Interloper) on guitar, Ira Black on guitar, and Adrian Aguilar (Exmortus) on drums.
While Phil Demmel remains a member of the band, his personal and professional schedule will limit his touring with VIO-LENCE to select festival appearances.
VIO-LENCE kicks things off on March 23rd in Houston, Texas where the band will be playing Hell's Heroes Pre-Party at the White Oak Music Hall followed by a performance at the highly anticipated Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 26th. The band will head to Europe for an appearance at Motocultor Festival in Carhaix, France on August 18th followed by a series of performances on the Headbangers Boat going from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas October 31st through November 4th. Stay tuned for more dates and festivals to be announced soon.
VIO-LENCE:
3/23/2023 Hell's Heroes Pre-Party Show - Houston, TX
5/26/2023 Milwaukee Metal Fest - Milwaukee, WI
8/18/2023 Motocultor Festival - Carhaix, FR
10/31/2023 - 11/04/2023 Headbangers Boat - Miami, FL/Nassau, BS
