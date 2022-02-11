Tool's 'Forty Six & 2' Gets Classical Makeover

Vitamin String Quartet have given Tool's "Forty Six & 2" a classic makeover, venturing into rock territory following their renditions of Ariana Grande "thank u, next", Maroon 5 "Girls Like You", Shawn Mendes "In My Blood" and Billie Eilish "bad guy".
James Curtiss, Director of A&R/Creative Director at CMH Label Group had this to say about the take on the Tool track, "You know, I woke up with 'Forty Six & 2' stuck in my head? It's true.
"I don't think it's because we just showcased the players performing it. And I don't think it's because of the song's proggy metal hooks. I think it's because I love hearing the players performing those proggy metal hooks. And apparently so do a lot of other people." Watch the video below:
