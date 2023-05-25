Volume To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Requesting Permission To Land

(C Squared Music) Heavy fuzzed out psychedelic rock from the desert of Twentynine Palms, CA, is the offering from Volume. Formed in 1993, Volume are back following a hiatus to finish what they started and celebrate a career milestone. The 20th Anniversary edition vinyl pressing of Requesting Permission To Land will be released on October 27th.
"I'm super stoked that 'Requesting Permission To Land' will finally be out on vinyl like it was always supposed to be. Get ready to get cosmically freaked out!" - Patrick Brink
From the riff-fueled percussive-frenzy sound of the EP's opener "Habit" to the rhythmic and progressive conclusion "Headswim", Requesting Permission To Land is a thrilling collection of heavy acid rock tracks. The EP features a number of talented musicians with drums recorded by Scott Reeder (Fu Manchu), and bass played by James Scoggins (Final Conflict). If you like straight up fuzzed out psychedelic rock, sit back and let Volume spin your head!
Tracklisting
Habit
Colossalfreak
Dont Look Around
Make Believe
Headswim
