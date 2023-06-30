Bowling For Soup Announce Songs People Actually Liked - Volume 2

(Rage) Bowling For Soup have just announced their second Greatest Hits album. Songs People Actually Liked - Volume 2 - The Next 6 Years (2004 - 2009) covers the most successful period in Bowling For Soup's history and includes many of their biggest hits and most well known songs.

Unlike many other bands Greatest Hits albums, Songs People Actually Liked - Volume 2 follows on from Volume 1 (released back in 2015) in featuring all brand new recordings of all songs included on the album. "SPALV2" (for short) will be released on the 25th of August through Que-So / Brando Records.

Alongside their global smash hit 1985 and long time favourite / lesson for life High School Never Ends, live set staples Almost and Ohio (Come Back To Texas) are present. They are alongside other favourites such as My Wena, My Hometown and No Hablo Ingles.

Bowling For Soup - Songs People Actually Liked - Volume 2 The Next 6 Years (2004 - 2009) Track List



1. 1985

2. High School Never Ends

3. Almost

4. When We Die

5. Ohio (Come Back To Texas)

6. No Hablo Inglés

7. Friends O' Mine

8. My Hometown

9. My Wena

10. BFFF

11. I'm Gay

12. Trucker Hat

13. Two-Seater

