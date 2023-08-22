Volume.com Offering Streamers A Chance to Perform at BeachLife Ranch With Launch Of Artist Accelerator Program

(Ariel) Volume.com, an artist-first, live streaming platform and music hub that has developed a network of music venues, festivals, and artists, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Volume Artist Accelerator Program and the new Artist Partnership with The Foxies.

Artists who enroll and stream in August may be eligible for a chance to perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, CA (see official rules for details). The program also includes weekly streamer grants, showcases, and offers opportunities to play at Volume.com's venue network across the US.

"The Artist Accelerator Program and our Artist Partnerships are part of Volume.com's mentality and commitment to being a true artist-first music platform. We have created a place for developing artists to grow, monetize, and engage with their communities, and we have helped to create a new deal flow for established artists to leverage their live streaming rights."

Jon Romero, CMO, Volume.com

Volume.com is a free and open platform that helps music creators connect and engage with their audience via live stream performances, concert broadcasts, or exclusive video sessions with easy ticketing, subscriptions, and monetization options for music creators of any size. As the music industry continues to evolve, Volume.com is championing artists' creative autonomy and financial prosperity.

Artists should enroll here.

