Volume.com Offering Streamers A Chance to Perform at BeachLife Ranch With Launch Of Artist Accelerator Program

(Ariel) Volume.com, an artist-first, live streaming platform and music hub that has developed a network of music venues, festivals, and artists, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Volume Artist Accelerator Program and the new Artist Partnership with The Foxies.
Artists who enroll and stream in August may be eligible for a chance to perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, CA (see official rules for details). The program also includes weekly streamer grants, showcases, and offers opportunities to play at Volume.com's venue network across the US.
"The Artist Accelerator Program and our Artist Partnerships are part of Volume.com's mentality and commitment to being a true artist-first music platform. We have created a place for developing artists to grow, monetize, and engage with their communities, and we have helped to create a new deal flow for established artists to leverage their live streaming rights."
Jon Romero, CMO, Volume.com
Volume.com is a free and open platform that helps music creators connect and engage with their audience via live stream performances, concert broadcasts, or exclusive video sessions with easy ticketing, subscriptions, and monetization options for music creators of any size. As the music industry continues to evolve, Volume.com is championing artists' creative autonomy and financial prosperity.
Artists should enroll here.
Status Quo Launch Official Archive Series
The Infamous Stringdusters' Travis Book Releases The Happy Hour House Band Volume II.
Paul McCartney's The Lyrics Coming To Paperback
Bowling For Soup Announce Songs People Actually Liked - Volume 2
Guns N' Roses Rock Live Debut On New Single 'Perhaps'- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Inks New Record Deal- more
Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover- Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque- more
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Cover The Judds' 'Love Is Alive'- Scotty McCreery Streams New Single 'Cab In A Solo'- more
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Metallica Through The Never in 3D Screening At The Academy Museum
Heart's Ann Wilson Leads Women Who Rock Concert Lineup
Eddie Vedder Announces Two Solo Concerts in Seattle
We Came As Romans Announce Darkbloom II Tour
Ringo Starr Announces 'Rewind Forward' EP
In This Moment Deliver 'GODMODE' Video
Ringworm Release 'House Of Flies' Video As New Album Arrives
Moon Coven Stream 'Sun King' Album In Full Ahead Of Release