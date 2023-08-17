'Walking Dead' Star Emily Kinney Releases New Single 'Broken Air Conditioning'

(e2PR) Jullian Records recording artist, singer-songwriter Emily Kinney today releases her new single "Broken Air Conditioning." The song is the latest single from her upcoming LP Swimteam, out September 22, 2023.

"Broken Air Conditioning" is a pop/folk-inspired song that showcases Emily's impressive songwriting and storytelling talent. The lyrics to this newest track focus on the day to day struggles of being in a long distance relationship.

An intentionally uncomplicated guitar part guides listeners to Emily's direct and cutting lyrics, "I can't wait to fly myself back to LA, I'll be singing out 'Dying Star' night and day. Nashville's not as cool as it used to be. Or maybe it's your broken air-conditioning." Emily pays tribute to some of her favorite Nashville artists in the song including Ruston Kelly's Dying Star and Marren Morris' "Bummin Cigarettes."

Emily elaborates, "One of my favorite things about dating this person was getting to spend so much time in Nashville. I would go there every couple of weeks. Sometimes I would arrive in town a day or two before him, and enjoy the city all to myself. Then he would arrive home and suddenly everything would be very stressful. So, in a way, the song is about my ex ruining my great relationship with Nashville."

Emily has announced two album release shows to celebrate the release of Swimteam, the first being September 24 at Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA followed by a performance on October 8 at City Winery in New York, NY. Tickets are on sale now.

Emily's 2023 releases so far have been met with critical praise from critics including Forbes, Consequence, Hollywood Life, Sweety High, and Entertainment Tonight. Flood Magazine lauded Emily's previous two singles, "The lightly grungy sounds of lead single 'Walking Round Your Dreams' and the more laid-back acoustic swells of its follow-up "False Start" provide an alluring taste of the new LP dropping September 22 via Julian Records."

As a beloved main character in the iconic TV show The Walking Dead, as well as her roles in DC's The Flash and Arrow, Masters of Sex, Conviction, and many others Emily made an impact with fans worldwide as she expertly navigated being successful in both acting and music. Her experience in acting continued to fuel her lifelong passion for songwriting and music. This new collection of songs is the result of that inspiration.

Emily's music career has received continuous media accolades in outlets such as American Songwriter, Entertainment Weekly, PopMatters among others who have lauded her efforts. In addition she has almost 2 Million followers across her social platforms with her fans eagerly anticipating this new music.

