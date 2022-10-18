.

We Came As Romans, Erra and Brand of Sacrifice Announce Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-18-2022
We Came As Romans Tour poster
Tour poster

We Came As Romans have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for the Darkbloom US Headline Tour that will feature support from Erra and Brand of Sacrifice.

They are launching the 24-date tour in support of their new album, "Darkbloom", and the trek will kick off on January 19th in Pittsburgh at Mr. Smalls.

Joshua Moore had this to say, "We're stoked to announce we'll be hitting the road again on the Darkbloom headliner! We're being our pals in ERRA and Brand Of Sacrifice - get ready for a heavy show!

"We're excited to be able to play a ton of new songs for our fans, we're so grateful for your support over the last four years!" See the dates below:

