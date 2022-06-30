.

When Rivers Meet Announce The Flying Free Tour Live

06-30-2022

When Rivers Meet Album cover art
(Noble) When Rivers Meet have announced that they will be releasing their new live album, "The Flying Free Tour Live" on July 29th on CD, DVD, vinyl, and digital. The CD and DVD will include a 12-page collectible booklet.

The live album was taken from recordings and footage from three concerts during WRM's 17-date April and May 2022 headline UK tour. "Our first-ever headline tour was amazing," says WRM's lead singer Grace Bond. "We wanted to capture some of the incredible moments. We've always enjoyed listened to and watching live recordings, and it's been a dream of ours to create our very own."

The live album features Grace Bond (vocals, mandolin, fiddle) and Aaron Bond (vocals, guitar) accompanied by Roger Inniss (bass) and James Fox (drums, keys, backing vocals). Together, the four talented musicians created an exciting and powerful stage performance in front of thousands of concert goers across the UK.

The live album features songs taken from WRMs first two albums, We Fly Free and Saving Grace, plus songs from their two EPs, The Uprising, and Innocence of Youth.

The live album includes approximately sixty minutes of performance footage. The DVD edition includes bonus features of crowd interactions and reactions.

Tracklisting
1. Did I Break The Law
2. Walking On The Wire
3. My Babe Says He Loves Me
4. Battleground
5. Don't Tell Me Goodbye
6. Free Man
7. Lost & Found
8. Innocence Of Youth
9. Bury My Body
10. Tomorrow
11. Kissing The Sky
12. Want Our Love
13. Testify

