When Rivers Meet Release 'Play My Game' Video

(Noble) When Rivers Meet have released a music video "Play My Game". The song is the first single from their forthcoming third studio album "Aces Are High," which will arrive in late summer.



Regarding the forthcoming album the duo say, "As our music is progressing, we're finding our sound even more. When we went in the studio this time, we've never been so sure on what we wanted to create-we had a really clear vision and have stuck to it.

"Before we held back on being too rocky, but this time we allowed ourselves to create what we wanted to hear, without restricting ourselves. We also allowed ourselves to express the different colours to our music with tracks like 'Golden' and 'By Your Side', so this album has more extremes. We still call upon our influences from all the years but remain true to ourselves to create music we love."

The pair lay their first hand from the new record with the scorching lead single 'Play My Game', a groove-laden, driving blues track with rich riffs and searing vocals. It's a bold statement of intent with a badass video to boot, capturing a poker game gone south leading to a high-speed car chase and daring aeroplane escape.

The exciting news of the new album precedes their April and May UK Headline Tour which starts April 28th. WRM will also perform on Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive Mediterranean III Cruise which departs Athens on August 17th. The cruise also features Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Blackberry Smoke, Joe Bonamassa, and many more.

Since their formation in 2019, the husband-and-wife duo Grace Bond (vocals, mandolin, violin) and Aaron Bond (vocals, guitar) have been quick to prove themselves one of the most exciting names in British blues rock. Blending Americana, folk, blues, and rock in a distinctly unique manner, they have been showered with many awards and accolades.

Their forthcoming album Aces Are High follows two critically acclaimed records: We Fly Free (2020), which reached No.1 in the iTunes Blues Album Chart, and Saving Grace (2021), which charted at No.2 in the UK Official Jazz & Blues Albums Chart, No.5 UK Official Album Downloads Chart, and No.6 UK Official Independent Albums Chart. These were based purely on chart reporting digital sales and didn't include physical sales.



When Rivers Meet were the first band to win four awards at the UK Blues Awards 2021 and another three awards in 2022, including Blues Band Of The Year on both occasions. In 2021 When Rivers Meet were voted Best New Band at Planet Rock's The Rocks Awards, and in 2022 won Planet Rock's Blues Power Award and Album Of The Year Award with Saving Grace.

Aces Are High finds the duo returning with a more powerful sound than ever before. Aaron's gnarled riffs hit harder alongside his deep vocal tones, while Grace's vocals range wider with tantalising bite as they effortlessly climb scales like her striking slide mandolin which accompanies the likes of 'Trail To Avalon'.

The immediacy of the new record is showcased from the off with the hard-hitting opener 'Infected', while no punches are pulled on the kick-out-time anthem '5 Minutes Until Midnight'. Nevertheless, its contrasting sides find delicate moments such as the reflective acoustic song 'Golden' and the shimmering Americana of 'By Your Side'.





ACES ARE HIGH - TRACK LISITING

1. Infected

2. Seen It All Before

3. Play My Game

4. Golden

5. Aces Are High

6. Trail To Avalon

7. Perfect Stranger

8. The Secret

9. By Your Side

10. 5 Minutes Until Midnight



When Rivers Meet developed a powerful live reputation and with their first headline tour last year, which they played to capacity crowds across the country. They will be hitting the road again throughout April and May 2023 on a UK headline tour, with special guest Arielle, and includes a date at London's Lafayette on May 6th. Ahead of this they will be touring the UK with REEF while in the summer When Rivers Meet have also been announced to play a number of festivals.





WHEN RIVERS MEET

BREAKER OF CHAINS UK TOUR 2023

WITH SPECIAL GUEST

"ARIELLE"



TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM

WWW.WHENRIVERSMEET.CO.UK/TOUR



Colchester, Arts Centre

Friday 28 April 2023

Norwich, Waterfront

Saturday 29 April 2023

Brighton, Komedia

Thursday 4 May 2023

London, Lafayette

Saturday 6 May 2023

Bristol Fleece

Thursday 11 May 2023

Birmingham, Asylum

Friday 12 May 2023

Southampton, 1865

Saturday 13 May 2023

Tavistock, Wharf

Sunday 14 May 2023

Barnard Castle, The Witham

Friday 19 May 2023

Glasgow, The Garage

Saturday 20th May 2023

Newcastle, University Students Union

Sunday 21 May 2023

Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Thursday 25 May 2023

Bradford, Nightrain

Friday 26 May 2023

Manchester, Academy 3

Saturday 27 May 2023





FESTIVALS

May

28th - Festival In The Gardens, Braintree

July

1st - Linton Festival, Ross-On-Wye

2nd - Alford Rock and Blues Festival, Alford

7th - Bures Music Festival, Bures

28th - Steelhouse Festival, Ebbw Vale

August

4th - Cambridge Rock Festival, Horseheath

11th - Firestorm (Manchester) Rock Festival, Stockport

17th/22nd - Keeping Blues Alive At Sea III, Athens

October

6th - Cornwall Rocks Festival, Looe

November

12th - Whitby Blues, Rhythm & Rock, Whitby

