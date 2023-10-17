.

When Rivers Meet Announce Aces Are High Spring Tour

10-17-2023

(Noble) Hot off the release of their critically acclaimed third studio album "Aces Are High", award-winning rock duo When Rivers Meet, comprised of husband-and-wife Aaron and Grace Bond, are pleased to announce their "Aces Are High" Spring 2024 UK Tour.

The tour takes in eight concerts and starts at The Brook, Southampton on April 27th, and finishes at The Garage, London on May 11th. The tour announcement coincides with the news that WRM's new album "Aces Are High" is in The Top 10 in the Official UK Album Midweek Chart.

Lead singer, mandolin and violin player, Grace Bond is looking forward to touring the new album. "Aaron and I can't wait to get back on the road in 2024 to tour the Aces Are High album," says Grace. "The new songs are powerful and intense. They represent where we are right now as both writers and performers. It's an exciting journey and we look forward to sharing the ride with our dedicated fans."

Since their formation in 2019, the husband-and-wife duo Grace Bond and Aaron Bond (vocals, guitar), have been quick to prove themselves one of the most exciting names in British blues rock. Blending Rock, Blues, Americana, and Folk in a distinctly unique manner, they have been showered with many awards and accolades.

Planet Rock will run a 48-hour ticket pre-sale from 10am BST on Wednesday October 18th. Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST on Friday October 20th.

The Brook, Southampton
Saturday 27 April 2024

Thekla, Bristol
Sunday 28 April 2024

Gorilla, Manchester
Thursday 2 May 2024

St Lukes, Glasgow
Friday 3 May 2024

Brudenell Social, Leeds
Saturday 4 May 2024

Epic Studios, Norwich
Thursday 9 May 2024

Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Friday 10 May 2024

The Garage, London
Saturday 11 May 2024

