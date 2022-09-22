When We Were Hungry Fest Canceled

Organizers of the When We Were Hungry Fest 2022 have announced that "due to unforeseen circumstances", they have been forced to cancel the festival that was scheduled to take place on October 20th and 21st in Las Vegas at Rockstar Bar - Concert On The Green.

The festival's founders shared, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, When We Were Hungry Fest 2022 is no longer able to take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we understand your frustrations, as we too are heartbroken that it has come to this. Our team has consistently been working around the clock trying our hardest to make things work, but sadly, it was beyond our control.

"We would like to thank those who have supported us, as well as all artists who were set to play. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Please continue to support the bands who were scheduled to play WWWH and please support smaller festivals and tours. The music industry is struggling right now. Your support is beyond appreciated."

"Refunds for the event are available at point of purchase and will be processed immediately. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact info@wwwhfest.com with the subject 'Ticket Refund,' notating name on the transaction and order number. "

