When We Were Young Festival Adds 2nd Date After Sell Out

Keavin Wiggins | 01-21-2022

My Chemical Romance Tour poster
Organizers have announced that they have added a second dates to the When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23rd, after the first date sold out.

The second date will include the same lineup as the first date (October 22nd), featuring headline performances from My Chemical Romance and Paramore.

As we previously reported, the lineup will feature a who's who of pop-punk, emo, alternative and rock artists including AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day To Remember, Pierce The Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Car Seat Headrest, Sleeping With Sirens, Knocked Loose, JXDN, Avril Lavigne, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Bayside, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Neck Deep, Silverstein, Palaye Royale, Bright Eyes, Poppy, Nessa Barrett, Wolf Alice, Acceptance, Story of the Year, Atreyu, PVRIS, Saosin, Glassjaw, Lilhuddy, TV Girl, The Starting Line, Thursday, Anberlin, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, State Champs, Four Year Strong, We The Kings, The Wonder Years, Royal & The Serpent, The Ready Set, Kittie, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Garden, Horrorpops, Meet Me At The Altar, The Linda Lindas and Prentiss.

