Windwaker Release 'SIRENS' Video

SIRENS cover art

(Atom Splitter) Australia's Windwaker - vocalist Liam Guinane, guitarist Jesse Crofts, bassist Indey Salvestro, drummer Chris Lalic, and synths/samples specialist Connor Robins - have dropped the video for their brand new single "SIRENS."

"SIRENS" is like a sonic grenade - the musical tension, urgency, riffs, and beats build quickly and explode with a delirious fury! Shifting from clean vocals to earth-shattering screams amid a firestorm of guitars and synths, the Australian band will hurl you headfirst into the mosh pit with their latest track. The pre-choruses are utterly fierce, while the choruses themselves invite plenty of crowd singalongs. "SIRENS" is most certainly Windwaker at their most anthemic. Stick around for the breakdown that erupts towards the end of the song... if you dare!

"'SIRENS' is a track about manipulation and chaos, the band explains. "It's about the multitude of voices we hear every day that have the power to mislead us, divide us, or unite us and the dangers we encounter when we are ill-informed. It captures Windwaker's signature balance of hard-hitting heavy sensibility with catchy and infectious melodies. When we first wrote it, it instantly had an energy that we loved, and we are so excited to share it with the world."

