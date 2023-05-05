Winger Premiere 'Tears Of Blood' Video

(Atom Splitter) In celebration of today's release of their new album Seven, Winger have released the music video for their track "Tears of Blood."

The video, shot in Nashville, was directed by Jack Sawyers and is the third official video from Seven following "Proud Desperado" and "It All Comes Back Around."



Having just completed their appearance on the Monsters of Rock cruise, the band play this weekend at the M3 Rock Festival and then head off to the UK to support Steel Panther followed by a month of U.S. shows supporting the Tom Keifer Band along with multiple headline shows. Dates are below.

WINGER ON TOUR:

5/6 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

5/10 - Price, UT - Carbon County Event Center

5/11 - Cedar City, UT - Iron Springs Resort

WITH STEEL PANTHER:

5/14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

5/15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

5/17 - Manchester, UK - Academy

5/18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

5/20 - London, UK - O2 Forum

5/21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

5/23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

WITH TOM KEIFER BAND:

6/15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

6/16 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Music Hall

6/17 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note (Outdoor)

6/18 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

6/20 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

6/21 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

6/23 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC

6/24 - New York, NY - Palladium NY Times Square

6/27 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

6/28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom

6/30 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

7/1 - Cheswick, PA - Mountain View Amp

7/2 -Horseheads, NY - The L (Winger Headline Show)

7/6 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

7/7 - Providence, RI - The Strand

7/8 - Enfield, CT - Fourth of July Town Center Celebration (Winger Headline Show)

7/9 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (Winger Headliner Show)

7/11 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs (Winger Headline Show)

7/13 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

7/14 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada

7/15 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

WINGER HEADLINE DATES:

7/16 - Indianapolis, IN - The Founder Square

7/22 - Waukesha, WI - Gangs All Here Tour at Waukesha County Fair

7/28 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Terre Haute

7/29 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre

8/12 - Hot Springs, AR - Timberwood Amphitheater

8/19 - Gibson City, IL - Gibson City Area Hospital Summer Bash

10/7 - Umatilla, OR - Big River Golf Course

10/13 - Monterey, TN - The Old Gray

10/14 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

11/17 - Lewiston, ID - Clearwater River Casino & Lodge

11/18 - Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose

12/15 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

12/16 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

12/17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

