Winger Premiere 'Tears Of Blood' Video

(Atom Splitter) In celebration of today's release of their new album Seven, Winger have released the music video for their track "Tears of Blood."
The video, shot in Nashville, was directed by Jack Sawyers and is the third official video from Seven following "Proud Desperado" and "It All Comes Back Around."
Having just completed their appearance on the Monsters of Rock cruise, the band play this weekend at the M3 Rock Festival and then head off to the UK to support Steel Panther followed by a month of U.S. shows supporting the Tom Keifer Band along with multiple headline shows. Dates are below.
WINGER ON TOUR:
5/6 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
5/10 - Price, UT - Carbon County Event Center
5/11 - Cedar City, UT - Iron Springs Resort
WITH STEEL PANTHER:
5/14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
5/15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
5/17 - Manchester, UK - Academy
5/18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
5/20 - London, UK - O2 Forum
5/21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
5/23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
WITH TOM KEIFER BAND:
6/15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
6/16 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Music Hall
6/17 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note (Outdoor)
6/18 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park
6/20 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
6/21 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre
6/23 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC
6/24 - New York, NY - Palladium NY Times Square
6/27 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
6/28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom
6/30 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
7/1 - Cheswick, PA - Mountain View Amp
7/2 -Horseheads, NY - The L (Winger Headline Show)
7/6 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
7/7 - Providence, RI - The Strand
7/8 - Enfield, CT - Fourth of July Town Center Celebration (Winger Headline Show)
7/9 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (Winger Headliner Show)
7/11 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs (Winger Headline Show)
7/13 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
7/14 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada
7/15 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
WINGER HEADLINE DATES:
7/16 - Indianapolis, IN - The Founder Square
7/22 - Waukesha, WI - Gangs All Here Tour at Waukesha County Fair
7/28 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Terre Haute
7/29 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre
8/12 - Hot Springs, AR - Timberwood Amphitheater
8/19 - Gibson City, IL - Gibson City Area Hospital Summer Bash
10/7 - Umatilla, OR - Big River Golf Course
10/13 - Monterey, TN - The Old Gray
10/14 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
11/17 - Lewiston, ID - Clearwater River Casino & Lodge
11/18 - Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose
12/15 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee
12/16 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
12/17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
