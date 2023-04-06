Winger Release 'It All Comes Back Around' Video

(Atom Splitter) Following the March release of the debut single and video "Proud Desperado" from the upcoming album Seven, Winger release today the video for the song "It All Comes Back Around."

As with "Proud Desperado," the video was filmed in Nashville and directed by Jack Sawyers. Winger Seven will be released on May 5 and is the band's first release since Better Days Comin' in 2014. The album was produced in Nashville by Kip Winger and features all four of the original members - Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Rod Morgenstein, and Paul Taylor. Guitarist John Roth was added in 1992.



Winger will be touring extensively in 2023 with a UK tour supporting Steel Panther commencing May 14, followed by a U.S tour supporting Tom Keifer in North America starting in Atlanta on June 15. The band will be doing a number of headline shows in addition to these tours.



Below are confirmed 2023 shows.



WINGER ON TOUR:

HEADLINE DATES:

4/22 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

4/29 - 5/4 - Port Canaveral, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise

5/6 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

5/10 - Price, UT - Carbon County Event Center

5/11 - Cedar City, UT - Iron Springs Resort

WITH STEEL PANTHER:

5/14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

5/15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

5/17 - Manchester, UK - Academy

5/18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

5/20 - London, UK - O2 Forum

5/21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

5/23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

WITH TOM KEIFER BAND:

6/15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

6/16 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Music Hall

6/17 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note (Outdoor)

6/18 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

6/20 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

6/21 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

6/23 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC

6/24 - New York, NY - Palladium NY Times Square

6/27 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

6/28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom

6/30 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

7/1 - Cheswick, PA - Mountain View Amp

7/2 -Horseheads, NY - The L (Winger Headline Show)

7/6 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

7/7 - Providence, RI - The Strand

7/8 - Enfield, CT - Fourth of July Town Center Celebration (Winger Headline Show)

7/9 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (Winger Headliner Show)

7/11 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs (Winger Headline Show)

7/13 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

7/14 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada

7/15 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

WINGER HEADLINE DATES:

7/16 - Indianapolis, IN - The Founder Square

7/22 - Waukesha, WI - Gangs All Here Tour at Waukesha County Fair

7/28 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Terre Haute

7/29 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre

8/12 - Hot Springs, AR - Timberwood Amphitheater

8/19 - Gibson City, IL - Gibson City Area Hospital Summer Bash

10/7 - Umatilla, OR - Big River Golf Course

10/13 - Monterey, TN - The Old Gray

10/14 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

11/17 - Lewiston, ID - Clearwater River Casino & Lodge

11/18 - Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose

12/15 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

12/16 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

12/17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

