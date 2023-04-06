Winger Release 'It All Comes Back Around' Video

(Atom Splitter) Following the March release of the debut single and video "Proud Desperado" from the upcoming album Seven, Winger release today the video for the song "It All Comes Back Around."
As with "Proud Desperado," the video was filmed in Nashville and directed by Jack Sawyers. Winger Seven will be released on May 5 and is the band's first release since Better Days Comin' in 2014. The album was produced in Nashville by Kip Winger and features all four of the original members - Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Rod Morgenstein, and Paul Taylor. Guitarist John Roth was added in 1992.
Winger will be touring extensively in 2023 with a UK tour supporting Steel Panther commencing May 14, followed by a U.S tour supporting Tom Keifer in North America starting in Atlanta on June 15. The band will be doing a number of headline shows in addition to these tours.
Below are confirmed 2023 shows.
WINGER ON TOUR:
HEADLINE DATES:
4/22 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
4/29 - 5/4 - Port Canaveral, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise
5/6 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
5/10 - Price, UT - Carbon County Event Center
5/11 - Cedar City, UT - Iron Springs Resort
WITH STEEL PANTHER:
5/14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
5/15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
5/17 - Manchester, UK - Academy
5/18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
5/20 - London, UK - O2 Forum
5/21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
5/23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
WITH TOM KEIFER BAND:
6/15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
6/16 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Music Hall
6/17 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note (Outdoor)
6/18 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park
6/20 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
6/21 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre
6/23 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC
6/24 - New York, NY - Palladium NY Times Square
6/27 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
6/28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom
6/30 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
7/1 - Cheswick, PA - Mountain View Amp
7/2 -Horseheads, NY - The L (Winger Headline Show)
7/6 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
7/7 - Providence, RI - The Strand
7/8 - Enfield, CT - Fourth of July Town Center Celebration (Winger Headline Show)
7/9 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (Winger Headliner Show)
7/11 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs (Winger Headline Show)
7/13 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
7/14 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada
7/15 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
WINGER HEADLINE DATES:
7/16 - Indianapolis, IN - The Founder Square
7/22 - Waukesha, WI - Gangs All Here Tour at Waukesha County Fair
7/28 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Terre Haute
7/29 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre
8/12 - Hot Springs, AR - Timberwood Amphitheater
8/19 - Gibson City, IL - Gibson City Area Hospital Summer Bash
10/7 - Umatilla, OR - Big River Golf Course
10/13 - Monterey, TN - The Old Gray
10/14 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
11/17 - Lewiston, ID - Clearwater River Casino & Lodge
11/18 - Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose
12/15 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee
12/16 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
12/17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Lyric Video In Multiple Languages- Pearl Jam Stream 2016 Wrigley Field Performance Of 'Given To Fly'- more
Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video- Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize- more
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed- Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Lyric Video In Multiple Languages
Pearl Jam Stream 2016 Wrigley Field Performance Of 'Given To Fly'
Peter Gabriel Releases The Bright-Side Mix Of i/o Title Track
The Hold Steady Rock Late Night with Seth Meyers
Saxon Recruit Diamond Head's Brian Tatler As Touring Guitarist
Winger Release 'It All Comes Back Around' Video
Septicflesh Go Symphonic With 'Reconstruction' EP
Singled Out: Eric Sommer's Red Dress