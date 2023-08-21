Winger Release 'Voodoo Fire' Video

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce today's global release of Winger's new official music video, "Voodoo Fire", to coincide with the LP / vinyl version of their highly regarded release, 'Seven'.

In celebration of their 35 years as a touring and recording act, multi-platinum artist, Winger released 'Seven' in May. It's the 7th studio album from the band and their first new studio album since 2014's 'Better Days Comin''. The album features all four original members as well as 'new' guitarist John Roth, who joined the band in 1992. The band has been touring regularly in support of the album, including dates with Steel Panther in the UK and shows with the Tom Keifer Band in the U.S.

Winger will be heading to Japan in September to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their first Japanese tour, before returning to the States for dates through the end of 2023 and into 2024. VIPs are available for all shows.

8/18 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (w/ Tom Keifer Band, John Corabi)

8/19 Gibson City, IL - Gibson City Area Hospital Summer Bash (w/38 Special)

8/31 West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

9/4 Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro

9/5 Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Stream Hall

9/6 Tokyo, Japan - Ex Theater Roppongi

10/13 Monterey, TN - Rocktober 2023 at the Old Gray

10/14th Wyandotte, MI - District 142

11/18 Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose

1/17/24 Key West, FL - RokIsland Fest 2024

