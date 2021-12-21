.

Wolfgang Talked Van Halen Reunion Backlash 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-21-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Wolfgang Talked Van Halen Reunion Backlash 2021 In Review
Video still

Wolfgang Van Halen spoke about some of the negative reaction that he faced when he took over for Michael Anthony in Van Halen when they reunited with David Lee Roth, earning a top 21 story from June 2021.

The multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and son of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen spoke with Spin about his solo album released under the name Mammoth WVH.

During the chat he was asked about the negativity that he faced when he joined Van Halen for their reunion tour with Roth and explained that part of his reason for joining was to help his father who was dealing with issues at the time.

He said, ""Looking cynically on paper, as a kid replacing a longtime member, it's like...yeah, you should hate me. It's a lot more nuanced than that.

"It's not like my dad was like, 'F*** you, get out of here.' My dad wasn't going through a good time, and Mike was having a good time playing with [former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar].

"Sam wasn't in the band. Sure, it's a little dicey and complicated, but he really wasn't a part of it anymore. I completely understand that he wouldn't want to be around my dad when he was like that.

"It was never like I went to my dad and said [in a cagey movie villain voice] 'I should be playing bass.' At that point, I just wanted to keep my dad alive."

Related Stories


Wolfgang Talked Van Halen Reunion Backlash 2021 In Review

Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red' 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors 2021 In Review

Axl Rose Wanted Wolfgang Van Halen To Jam With Guns N' Roses

Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid 2021 In Review

News > Van Halen

advertisement
Day In Rock

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Metallica To Stream 40th Anniversary Shows On-Demand For Christmas- more

Robert Plant, Imagine Dragons, Lead AXS Live From The Artists Den Lineup- Dashboard Confessional, Thrice To Vagrant Anniversary Shows- more

Axl Rose Wanted Wolfgang Van Halen To Jam With Guns N' Roses- Former Byzantine Drummer Matt Wolfe Dead At 46- more

Queen's Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19- San Francisco Declares Metallica Day- Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas- more

advertisement
Reviews

Get To Know... Whit3 Collr

Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums

Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Books