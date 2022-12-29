Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album

Wolfgang Van Halen revealed in a new interview that the second Mammoth WVH will be just like the debut, with him playing all of the instruments on the record.
Van Halen explained why he decided to make the new album himself, with the help of other musicians or his band, during a new interview with the Irish media outlet Over Drive .
He said, "I need to go home and do the vocals and the guitar solos. I am recording this album totally on my own, like I did with the debut. I know it may come across as selfish [laughs], but that's just the way that it works for me. I like to completely immersive myself in the music - in all aspects of it.
"I think a lot of people have tried to turn it into something else, saying things like, 'Oh it's because he doesn't want to pay other musicians,' and it's not that at all. This is just something for me. It's a sacred experience for me.
"It's my project, and an artistic outlet for me and my mental well-being. I'm so luck that I have this incredible live band that just slays live, so I get to bring this creation to life on stage.
"I suppose, it's kind of like Nine Inch Nails, in the way that Trent Reznor creates all the music, records it, produces it, et cetera, and then he has this band that can bring it to life when needed.
"I'm not comparing myself to Trent, but it's more the interesting duality to this approach, which is so much fun, and deeply satisfying."
