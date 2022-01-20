Wolfgang Van Halen Learned Entire Live Set On Eve Of Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen joined Creed/Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti's solo band, Tremonti, on tour back in 2012 when Brian Marshall was unable to join them.
It a new interview, Wolfgang shared that he learned the band's entire set list the night before the tour began. He told Classic Rock, "Yes! I happened to have been in New Jersey with my friends in Sevendust, where they were recording [2013 album] Black Out The Sun, I was just hanging out with them, and I happened to have some of my bass equipment with me because we were just jamming and stuff.
"And it was late one night that I got a call from Mark Tremonti. He was like: 'Hey, man, I heard you were in town. We need a bass player. Do you think you could come by?'
"And sure enough, I loaded my stuff in a pickup, and got there forty-five minutes later in New York, and I learned the whole set, and we started touring the next day!"
