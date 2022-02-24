.

Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic

Bruce Henne | 02-23-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Mammoth WVH promo photo
promo photo

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH performed a cover of the Alice In Chains classic, "Them Bones", during a February 21st appearance at The Depot in Salt Lake City, UT and fan filmed footage of the jam has been shared online.

"We're about to do something we've never done before," Wolfgang told the crowd. "We were doing this in the week we were rehearsing for this, and we just did it for fun. But it was so fun that we found ourselves ending rehearsal with it every time. It's a cover and, no, it's not a Van Halen cover, but's a cover of a band that we really like and we're gonna play it for you."

The track was the second single from Alice In Chains' 1992 album, "Dirt", a US top 5 record that went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the region.

The Salt Lake City event marked the second show of the Young Guns tour, which pairs Mammoth WVH with Dirty Honey as both groups deliver music from their 2021 self-titled debut albums.

Originally set to begin in Chicago, IL last month, the bands postponed the launch "due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge"; the series kicked off in Denver, CO on February 20.

The Young Guns tour is scheduled to wrap up in Atlanta, GA on April 12. Watch fan filmed footage of the "Them Bones" performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic

Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him

Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video

News > Mammoth WVH

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more

Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022- Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57- Tool- more

Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash- The Who Will Unplug For Teenage Cancer Trust Show- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss

Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ

Live: Allman Family Revival

Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago

Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin