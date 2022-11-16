.

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Mammoth WVH Bonus Track Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 11-15-2022

Mammoth WVH Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen is streaming a lyric video for the new single, "Goodbye", a bonus track featured on the newly-released expanded deluxe digital edition of his debut album, "Mammoth WVH."

The song joins two previously-unreleased tunes - "Talk & Walk" and "As Long As You're Not You" - on the 2022 reissue. Wolfgang recorded all the parts for his debut record with producer Michael Baskette at the famed 5150 studios, which was created as a home studio by his late father Eddie Van Halen.

"Mammoth WVH" topped a number of US Rock charts upon its release last year; it opened at No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts, at No. 2 on the Top Album Sales and Current Album Sales lists, and at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

Stream the new lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

