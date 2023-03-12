Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album

Wolfgang Van Halen confirmed in a new interview that he has almost completed work on the second Mammoth WVH album that will once again feature him playing all of the instruments.

The new record will be the follow-up to the project's 2021 self-titled debut. Wolfgang gave an update on the progress on the new record during an in-depth interview with Total Guitar.

When asked about the sophomore album, he responded, "Yeah, I've almost finished it! Some people try to turn me playing everything into a negative thing, which surprises me! It's like they think I won't let other people play on it or something like that. But really this is what Mammoth is and always has been - it's my artistic expression.

"I've been in bands before where you collaborate and that's not what this is. I have a live band but in the studio I do everything and have a fun time doing it. I enjoy being able to express myself musically in every avenue."

When asked what fans can expect from the new album, he said, "It will always sound a bit similar, I guess, because the same dude is writing it! But I think on this current material, you can hear me challenging myself a bit more. I've gotten more confident and I know what the project is now, rather than trying to figure out what it was from the start, like on the first one.

"On the debut there was this width of what the project was - on the left you had songs like Distance and Circles, those softer vibes, and on the right you had tracks like Stone and The Big Picture. In the middle, there were songs like Mammoth or Epiphany and stuff like that. What I want to do with this album is widen what that breadth is.

"Further left, for example, there's a song that's all on piano... so it has more of a softer vibe. But on the right, there's some really heavy sh*t in comparison to the debut! That's what I find really exciting, it's fun to stretch the definition of Mammoth on both sides."

