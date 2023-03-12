Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album

Wolfgang Van Halen confirmed in a new interview that he has almost completed work on the second Mammoth WVH album that will once again feature him playing all of the instruments.
The new record will be the follow-up to the project's 2021 self-titled debut. Wolfgang gave an update on the progress on the new record during an in-depth interview with Total Guitar.
When asked about the sophomore album, he responded, "Yeah, I've almost finished it! Some people try to turn me playing everything into a negative thing, which surprises me! It's like they think I won't let other people play on it or something like that. But really this is what Mammoth is and always has been - it's my artistic expression.
"I've been in bands before where you collaborate and that's not what this is. I have a live band but in the studio I do everything and have a fun time doing it. I enjoy being able to express myself musically in every avenue."
When asked what fans can expect from the new album, he said, "It will always sound a bit similar, I guess, because the same dude is writing it! But I think on this current material, you can hear me challenging myself a bit more. I've gotten more confident and I know what the project is now, rather than trying to figure out what it was from the start, like on the first one.
"On the debut there was this width of what the project was - on the left you had songs like Distance and Circles, those softer vibes, and on the right you had tracks like Stone and The Big Picture. In the middle, there were songs like Mammoth or Epiphany and stuff like that. What I want to do with this album is widen what that breadth is.
"Further left, for example, there's a song that's all on piano... so it has more of a softer vibe. But on the right, there's some really heavy sh*t in comparison to the debut! That's what I find really exciting, it's fun to stretch the definition of Mammoth on both sides."
Wolfgang Van Halen Wants To Widen The Breadth With New Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations
Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him (2022 In Review)
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness- Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album- more
Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness
Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album
Linkin Park Dismiss Creepy Chester Bennington Hologram Idea
AC/DC Classic Gets A Rockin' Bagpipe Makeover
Artillery Star Josue Madsen Dead At 45 After Being Hit By A Bus
Skid Row Added To Dates On KISS End Of The Road Farewell Tour
Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Imaad Wasif Gets Animated For Mr. Fear, So Long (Money Mark Rework)
Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, And Barry Dean Releasing The Songwriter Tapes Vol. 2