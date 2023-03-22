Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album With End of the World Video

Album art

Wolfgang Van Halen has released a music video for his new song "Another Celebration At The End Of The World" to announce the release of his sophomore solo album, "Mammoth WVH II" on August 4th.

Here is the official announcement: On the heels of a whirlwind debut that included a GRAMMY Award nomination for his first-ever single, #1 debuts on multiple charts, television performances, and sold out shows over a two-year span, Mammoth WVH is back with its sophomore album Mammoth II. The 10-track record will be available worldwide on August 4th via the band's new label, BMG. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, the album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette. Mammoth II is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. From the rocking opener "Right?" to Beatles-esque fade on closer "Better Than You" Mammoth II showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like "Like A Pastime," "Take A Bow" and "Waiting" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth WVH is. The debut single from Mammoth II is the upbeat rocker "Another Celebration At The End Of The World." The single is currently impacting radio and the music video for "Another Celebration At The End Of The World" is an 8:25 introduction to the Mammoth WVH live band. Picking up where the #1 single "Don't Back Down" music video left off, the new video showcases a frustrated Wolfgang firing the other Wolfgang's from that video and replacing them with his now notorious live band featuring Frank Sidoris (guitars), Jon Jourdan (guitars), Ronnie Ficarro (Bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums). The video was directed by Gordy De St. Jeor and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/yIQH0HcdQnE.

"I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also giving me a chance to branch out a bit. 'Another Celebration At The End Of the World' is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally and it is a song I can't wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward," explains Wolfgang Van Halen

The tracklisting for Mammoth II is:

1. Right?

2. Like A Pastime

3. Another Celebration At The End Of The World

4. Miles Above Me

5. Take A Bow

6. Optimist

7. I'm Alright

8. Erase Me

9. Waiting

10. Better Than You



Mammoth WVH is planning to tour around the globe in support of Mammoth II. The live band - comprised of Wolfgang Van Halen, Frank Sidoris, Jon Jourdan, Ronnie Ficarro and Garrett Whitlock - is currently on the second leg of the US tour supporting Alter Bridge before moving to another massive tour playing alongside Metallica. Mammoth WVH will also be making various festival appearances around the globe as well as headline stops going in to 2024. More dates will be announced in the near future.

2023 Dates:

Mar 23 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre *

Mar 25 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino *

Mar 26 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino *

Mar 28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues *

Mar 29 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre *

Mar 31 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino *

Apr 1 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater *

Apr 27 - Amsterdam, NL - Johan Cruijff ArenA #

May 19 - Paris, FR - Stade de France #

May 26 - Hamburg, DE - Volksparkstadion #

May 29 - Berlin, DE - Hole44

May 30 - Frankfurt, DE - Das Bett

Jun 1 - Köln, DE - Gebaude 9

Jun 3 - Tilburg, NL - Poppodium 013 *

Jun 6 - Edinburgh, UK - O2 Academy Edinburgh *

Jun 8 - Castle Donington, Derby, UK - Download Festival

Jun 10 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival

Jun 13 - Stockholm, SE - Gröna Lund *

Jun 15 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun 16 - Goteborg, SE - Ullevi #

Jun 17 - Copenhagen, DK - Copenhell Festival 2023

Jun 20 - Ludwigsburg, DE - Mhp Arena

un 21 - Graz, AT - Kasematten - Schlossbergbühne

Jun 23 - Naz-sciaves - Natz-schabs, ITA - Aspen Flair 2023

Jun 24 - Grenchen, CH - Summerside Festival

Jun 26 - Villeurbanne, FR - Transbordeur *

Jun 28 - Lisboa, PT - Evil Live Festival

Jun 29 - Viveiro, ES - Resurrection Fest 2023

Jul 1 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium ^

Jul 4 - Rathfarnham, IE - Marlay Park ^

Jul 6 - Saltmarket, UK - Glasgow Green ^

Aug 4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium #

Aug 11 - Montreal, CA - Olympic Stadium #

Aug 16 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair 2023 *

Aug 18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium #

Aug 25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium #

Sep 1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium #

Sep 3 - Pryor, Ok - Rocklahoma

Nov 3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center #

Nov 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field #

* Supporting Alter Bridge

# Supporting Metallica

^ Supporting Def Leppard/Motley Crue

2024 Dates:

May 24 - München, DE - Olympiastadion München #

Jun 7 - Helsinki, FI - Helsinki Olympic Stadium #

Jun 14 - Copenhagen, DK - Telia Parken #

Jul 5 - Warszawa, PL - PGE Narodowy #

Jul 12 - Madrid, ES - Cívitas Metropolitano #

Aug 2 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium #

Aug 9 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field #

Aug 16 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium #

Aug 23 - Edmonton, CA- Commonwealth Stadium #

Aug 30 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field Event Center #

Sep 20 - Mexico - Foro Sol #

Sep 27 - Mexico - Foro Sol #

# Supporting Metallica

Related Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Wants To Widen The Breadth With New Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album

More Mammoth WVH News