Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Wolfgang Van Halen has inked a deal with BMG for the release of Mammoth WVH's forthcoming sophomore studio album, the follow-up to his solo band's 2021 self-titled album.

Van Halen said in the announcement, "The Mammoth team and I are so excited to now be a part of the BMG family. The entire team have welcomed us with open arms and have been nothing short of wonderful. I couldn't ask for better partners for the future of Mammoth."

Dan Gill, BMG EVP, Recorded Music, said, "It is rare to come across an artist with such exceptional musical abilities and Wolfgang is that shining example. His new album firmly establishes himself at the forefront of the genre and is destined to become the torch bearer for the new generation of Rock artists."

Emi Horikawa, BMG VP, Creative, added, "From our very first listen to Mammoth WVH, we knew this was something truly exceptional. Wolfgang's songwriting and sense of melody, coupled with his ability to reinvent the elements of Rock's power and energy, is sheer talent. We are proud to represent his music publishing and now call BMG his label home."

