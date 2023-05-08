Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'

(PFA) With the recent excitement around the announcement of Mammoth II and the success of the current single "Another Celebration at the End of the World," Mammoth WVH - the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen - is releasing another song to fans. "Like a Pastime" is the second song on the upcoming sophomore album slated for release on August 4th via BMG. The song is available via all digital service providers and anyone that pre-orders the album digitally will receive the track as an instant download.
"It centers around a 4/4-time signature, but with a polyrhythm on top. I was teaching my fiancé what a polyrhythm is, and I stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It's certainly one of my favorites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album," explains Wolfgang.
Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, GRAMMY Award nominee Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. From the rocking opener "Right?" to Beatles-esque fade on closer "Better Than You" Mammoth II showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like "Miles Above Me," "Take a Bow" and "Waiting" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is. The debut single from Mammoth II is the upbeat rocker "Another Celebration at the End of the World" that is currently in the Top 15 at Active Rock radio. The video is an 8:25 introduction to the Mammoth WVH live band that was directed by Gordy De St. Jeor and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/yIQH0HcdQnE. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, Mammoth II was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.
The track listing for Mammoth II is:
1. Right?
2. Like a Pastime
3. Another Celebration at the End of the World
4. Miles Above Me
5. Take a Bow
6. Optimist
7. I'm Alright
8. Erase Me
9. Waiting
10. Better Than You
Alter Bridge Recruit Mammoth WVH and Sevendust For Summer Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album With End of the World Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video- The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs- more
Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No.- Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video- Dolly Parton- more
Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour- Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'
Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary
Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band
Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video
Will Haven Announce New Album With '5 Of Fire' Video Release
The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version
Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video