Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'

Album art

(PFA) With the recent excitement around the announcement of Mammoth II and the success of the current single "Another Celebration at the End of the World," Mammoth WVH - the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen - is releasing another song to fans. "Like a Pastime" is the second song on the upcoming sophomore album slated for release on August 4th via BMG. The song is available via all digital service providers and anyone that pre-orders the album digitally will receive the track as an instant download.

"It centers around a 4/4-time signature, but with a polyrhythm on top. I was teaching my fiancé what a polyrhythm is, and I stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It's certainly one of my favorites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album," explains Wolfgang.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, GRAMMY Award nominee Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. From the rocking opener "Right?" to Beatles-esque fade on closer "Better Than You" Mammoth II showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like "Miles Above Me," "Take a Bow" and "Waiting" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is. The debut single from Mammoth II is the upbeat rocker "Another Celebration at the End of the World" that is currently in the Top 15 at Active Rock radio. The video is an 8:25 introduction to the Mammoth WVH live band that was directed by Gordy De St. Jeor and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/yIQH0HcdQnE. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, Mammoth II was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

The track listing for Mammoth II is:

1. Right?

2. Like a Pastime

3. Another Celebration at the End of the World

4. Miles Above Me

5. Take a Bow

6. Optimist

7. I'm Alright

8. Erase Me

9. Waiting

10. Better Than You

